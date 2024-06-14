JUST IN: Three Killed As Armed Robbers Storm Mega Bank In Abuja – [Photos]

At least three people were reportedly killed when armed robbers attacked First Bank in Abaji, Abuja, on Thursday evening.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the attempted bank robbery was halted by a collaboration between the Nigerian Police and the Military.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, released a statement on Friday morning providing details of the incident.

According to the statement, the FCT police, led by Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, swiftly responded to a distress call received at approximately 5:00 pm.

They joined forces with the military and mobilized to the scene to thwart a planned 15-man bank robbery operation.

The armed men, who had attacked both the Abaji Divisional Police headquarters and the bank, utilized dynamite in their attempt to carry out the robbery.

However, the combined efforts of the security forces led to a fierce gun battle with the armed robbers.

As a result, the attackers were forced to retreat to safety with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

The statement did not provide further details regarding the condition of the armed robbers.

Naija News understands that the shootout resulted in the capture of three individuals, including Usman (surname still unknown), who was believed to be the leader of the gang, Nuhu Musa, 41; and Muhammed Aminu, 25, who suffered severe gunshot wounds.

A suspect, who has not been identified yet, was reportedly torched by an angry crowd following their capture by the security forces.

One of the police officers and the gang’s leader injured in the shootout were immediately taken to the hospital.

The victim was later declared deceased by the attending physician, while the others are in the process of receiving medical care.

As the investigation continues to track down suspects with gunshot wounds who have escaped, CP Igweh praised the success of the joint effort, emphasizing the police’s unwavering dedication to making the Federal Capital Territory a safe place for its citizens, stating that the well-being of the FCT’s residents is of utmost importance.