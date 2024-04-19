Nigeria News
Breaking: First Bank MD, Adedotun Proceeds On Pre-retirement Leave
The Managing Director of First Bank Plc, Dr Adesola Kazeem Adedotun, has informed the Chairman of First Bank, Hassan Odukale, that he will be taking pre-retirement leave.
According to The Nation, Adedotun mentioned in a letter that although he was initially planning to retire in December, he has decided to start his pre-retirement leave on April 20.
More details shortly…
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc.