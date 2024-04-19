Connect with us

Nigeria News

Breaking: First Bank MD, Adedotun Proceeds On Pre-retirement Leave

Published

on

at

7:37 PM
First Bank Managing Director, Adesola Kazeem Adedotun

The Managing Director of First Bank Plc, Dr Adesola Kazeem Adedotun, has informed the Chairman of First Bank, Hassan Odukale, that he will be taking pre-retirement leave.

According to The Nation, Adedotun mentioned in a letter that although he was initially planning to retire in December, he has decided to start his pre-retirement leave on April 20.

More details shortly…

