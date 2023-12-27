FirstBank Sponsors Kakadu The Musical

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of Kakadu the Musical, a theatre production from the stables of Playhouse Initiative. The play, which is set to return to stage from 28 to 30 December 2023 at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos, is among the activities lined up in the 2023 edition of FirstBank’s annual DecemberIssaVybe.

Written and produced by Uche Nwokedi, Kakadu the Musical is a reverberating drama of survival and hope that trails the journey of four friends from different tribes – Emeka, Kola, Osahon and Dapo alongside their female counterparts -Bisi, Amonia, Enoh and Hassana as they navigate a crisis that would change their lives forever.

Set in the 1960s Lagos against the backdrop of a famous club Kakadu, the award-winning play will run from December 28 to 30, 2023 at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos. On the heels of its successful performances at the Nelson Mandela Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2017, Kakadu the Musical will thrill the Lagos audience with this nostalgic story that raises consciousness about friendship, humanity, love and nationalism.

Crafted with an emotional plot, Kakadu the Musical is a pulsating theatrical spectacle that blends Anglo-American soul, pop music with highlife, Afrobeat and Nigerian folk music. Although Kakadu, as a nightclub, is a metaphor for Nigeria’s social reality between 1965 and 1972, the story still resonates with present-day realities.

Kakadu the Musical fuels our collective memory with the truth about the consequences of ethnic bigotry, corruption and abuse of power. Through the plot structure, the playwright seeks to interrogate aspects of Nigeria’s history that obscures national unity.

While announcing the return of this box-office hit, the producer of Kakadu the Musical, Nwokedi remarks that musical promises to be exciting, reviving theatre patronage in the fast-paced city.

“Kakadu the Musical is like fine wine at 10. With the synergy of new and old cast members, the audience will enjoy a most exhilarating fusion of music, drama, fashion and dance. At Playhouse Initiative, we are keen on using these elements of arts to entertain and educate as well as to empower talented youths in the creative industry,’’ he says.

‘’We are excited to announce the return of Kakadu the Musical as the first of several activities lined up in our DecemmberIssaVybe bouquet this year. Kakadu the Musical is a successful export from Nigeria’s growing, admirable and globally renowned arts and entertainment industry. As a Bank woven into fabric of society for over 129 years, our First@arts initiative has played a pivotal role in the recognition of the abundant talents that abound in the country and we remain committed to being at the forefront of nation building; supporting through resourceful partnerships to build the Nigerian creative industry value chain which contributes to Nigeria’s GDP said Folake Ani-Mumuney, FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communication’’.

The FirstBank DecemberIssaVybe is a yearly campaign implemented to support the arts and entertainment sector in the country. During the month, the Bank provides more opportunities and platforms for yet another eventful Homecoming Experience for Nigerians. Foreigners are not left out as fun seekers are granted premium access to witness their favourite acts – live on stage and attend in-demand concerts and shows. DecemberIssaVybe is all about memories.

FirstBank has made the 2023 DecemberIssaVybe exciting, as many of its customers and social media followers will not forget the year in a hurry due to the premium experience(s) of participating in various A-list concerts and events, including: Adekunle Gold’s musical concert, Livewire Concert Night of Queen; Asake’s concert, Street Souk at Harbour Point, Duke of Shomolu Productions, Super Family, A True Christmas Story.

To participate, all that is required is to register on FirstBank’s website https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/home/impact/sponsorships/events/decemberissavybe/ and follow the Bank’s social media pages – Facebook: First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Instagram: @firstbanknigeria.

