Firstbank Celebrates Female Singers, Sponsors ‘a Night Of Queens’ Concert

It promises to be a spectacular celebration of extraordinary talent as FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier bank takes centre stage as the lead sponsor of the highly anticipated ‘A Night of Queens’ concert.

The all-female showcase of musical and creative talents will take place on Sunday, December 17th, 2023, at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In collaboration with Livewire Concerts, an international entertainment company in Nigeria, FirstBank aims to create a lasting impression on the audience with this groundbreaking flagship musical event.

The energy, excitement, and fun that these talented women bring to the stage are simply contagious, and the audience is sure to be swept away by the undeniable talent and passion.

Beyond being a musical performance, ‘A Night of Queens’ signals a celebration of female excellence and a tribute to the groundbreaking achievements of these remarkable artists as each of the female superstars has made significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry, inspiring countless women to dare to dream and strive for greatness.

FirstBank, with its nearly 130 years of operation, has become deeply woven into the fabric of Nigerian society. And as part of its annual campaign, ‘DecemberIssaVybe,’ the bank is proud to sponsor this concert, in order to further foster family bonding, entertainment, and nation-building during the festive season. Since 2017, the campaign has been synonymous with joy, excitement, and unforgettable musical experience.

Some of the heavyweight Afrobeat female singers to take the stage at ‘A Night of Queens’ includes Tiwa Savage, Teni, Simi, Waje, Niniola, Yemi Alade, Dope Ceaser, and many more.

These vocal powerhouses will showcase the incredible talent and diversity of Nigeria’s female music scene, leaving music enthusiasts begging for more. With their track records, one can expect an evening filled with maximum entertainment and musical delight.

But that’s not all! As part of the ‘DecemberIssaVybe’ campaign, FirstBank has curated a lineup of other star-studded events for customers and followers to enjoy. From Asake’s concert in Abuja and Lagos, to Adekunle Gold’s musical extravaganza, Street Souk at Harbour Point, Super Family Fair, A True Christmas Story, Eko Hotel PrideLand Adventures, Duke of Shomolu Productions, Kakadu The Musical, and the Calabar Carnival Festival, there’s something for everyone.

And here’s the good news: there’s a chance to attend these events for free! FirstBank will be giving away VIP tickets to ‘A Night of Queens’ and all other events through their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and more.

To participate, follow FirstBank on its social media handles, answer simple questions, and stand a chance to win a VIP ticket and experience the Vybe at ‘A Night of Queens.’

Follow FirstBank on Facebook as First Bank of Nigeria Limited and on Instagram as @firstbanknigeria.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary talents of Nigerian women and create unforgettable memories during the festive season. December is indeed a Vybe, and FirstBank is leading the way in making it an unforgettable one!