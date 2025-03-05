“I’m Resting After Delivering My Refinery” – Dangote

The chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that he needs some rest after the massive financial investment and activities culminating in the establishment of Dangote Refinery.

Dangote made the submission on Wednesday in Lagos while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of First Bank’s new 40-story headquarters at Eko Atlantic City.

According to Africa’s richest man, many investors are already flocking to the new area in Lagos State, but he is not ready for a move yet.

He disclosed that Femi Otedola has already invited him to join the ranks of those flocking to Eko Atlantic but while he intends to come very soon, his priority is to take a break after the investments into Dangote Refinery.

“Alot of people will now come and start opening their head office in the new city of Lagos which is Eko Atlantic.

“I think I’ve been challenged also by Femi (Otedola) that I should please join. Femi, I’ll join, not now. I’m resting right now. Having delivered the refinery, I think I need some rest, but I will come. I’ll be here very soon,” Dangote said.

Naija News reports that the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, began processing gasoline in September 2024. The refinery began operations in January 2024, but was delayed due to crude shortages.

The facility is the largest single-train refinery in the world, with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day.