Gunmen In DSS Uniform Kidnap Human Rights Activist In Edo

Gunmen in camouflage uniform of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly kidnapped a Benin-based frontline Human Rights activist, Leftist Omobude Agho.

According to the Nation, Agho, the Coordinator-General of Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSOs), was taken from his residence at the Medical Stores axis of Benin in Egor Local Government Area of Edo at 2 a.m. on Friday, June 14.

A family member of the prominent human rights activist, speaking confidentially, revealed that gunmen arrived at Agho’s home in four vehicles, surrounded the house, and abducted him without any prior notice.

The family member emphasized that the condemnable strategy of the invaders caused the activist’s neighbours and other residents of the neighbourhood to flee to safety.

EDOCSOs’ ex-spokesman, Osazee Edigin, in a social media post, likened the scene to the manner the social critic was treated like the “most dreaded bandit leader”.

He suspected that the act might have been carried by DSS operatives, noting that “time shall tell if the DSS has become a tool to be used or otherwise.

“As at the moment of the civil society movement still trying to unravel what level of criminal act that he might have committed, the DSS didn’t give reason for such a huge mobilization of men and resources for the arrest of a human rights activist who could have just been invited.”