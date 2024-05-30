Securing Every Inch Of Nigeria Is My Priority – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the task of securing every inch of the country is a priority for him.

He expressed confidence that the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian military and the intelligence agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) would help in achieving the task.

He assured the citizenry that Nigeria will ultimately prevail against its adversaries and overcome all challenges.

The president said this at the inauguration of the Headquarters of the DIA Abuja, on Thursday, May 30.

Represented by the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the president said the DIA was a key agency in the security architecture of the country that primarily provides intelligence to the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense.

According to him, “Since we became an independent nation about 64 years ago, except for the period of the civil war spanning 1967 all the way to 1970, at no time have we been faced by multiple threats than in recent times.

“We not only face physical threats but also economic and digital threats. In our bid to combat physical threats, we deploy the armed forces in almost all to assist the civil authorities.

“Some of the other threats, you will have to contend with behind your computers using, if necessary, artificial intelligence, enabling our military to know the position of the enemies or the games they are up to.

“You have all led me in no doubt that you have no other higher obligation than to serve and secure this nation of ours.”

Tinubu promised to sustain the provision of welfare, training, and other administrative and logistics requirements to the agency, and the entire Armed Forces force to enhance their productivity while carrying out their mandates.

