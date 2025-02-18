I Cannot Comprehend What Happened At Lagos State House Of Assembly – Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has expressed confusion over the debacle that occurred at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Recall that on Monday, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police took over the complex in an attempt to seal up the offices of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, the Deputy Speaker, and the Clerk of the House.

The Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda, reportedly arrived around 12 pm with her convoy.

Meranda emerged as Speaker on January 13, 2025, after Mudashiru Obasa was impeached.

Obasa was impeached while he was in the United States (US).

Upon his return, Obasa dismissed his impeachment, stressing that lawmakers never followed due process.

However, a letter signed by the Clerk of the Assembly requesting DSS operatives had emerged after the invasion.

The letter, dated February 14, said DSS operatives were requested to strengthen security around its premises ahead of February 18.

The letter cited reports that Obasa planned to resume as Speaker.

Speaking via his Facebook page, Igbokwe wrote: “I am yet to comprehend what happened at the Lagos State House of Assembly today. I know that Lagos is not a place for kindergarten politics.

“I know also that Lagos is not a state where anything goes. It is still the center of excellence. Dazzol.”