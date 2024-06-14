Tinubu Reconstitutes Tertiary Institutions’ Governing Boards

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a reviewed list of Governing Councils and Boards of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri.

He noted that approval was given for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the governing councils and boards of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country,” the statement said.

Recall that the earlier list of members of the reconstituted governing councils, which was released by the Federal Ministry of Education, was withdrawn following a directive by the President to undertake a thorough review of the nominees.

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and some other stakeholders had faulted the list over alleged lopsidedness, among other considerations.