Tinubu Sends Condolences To Malawi Following Death Of Vice President, Chilima

President Bola Tinubu has offered his condolences to Malawian President, Lazarus Chakwera and the citizens of Malawi following the tragic plane crash that resulted in the loss of Vice President Saulos Chilima and other officials.

Naija News reports that President Chakwera confirmed on Tuesday the discovery of the plane wreckage transporting Malawi’s Vice President, revealing that there were no survivors.

Aviation authorities reported that Chilima and nine others were traveling within the country on Monday morning when their aircraft disappeared from airport radars due to bad weather conditions.

In response to the incident, President Tinubu expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in a statement from his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, acknowledging the distressing nature of the event.

The statement partly read, “President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the deceased over this deeply distressing incident, which happened on a mournful Monday, June 10, 2024.

“The President assures the Malawian nation of Nigeria’s support during this time of mourning and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed.”