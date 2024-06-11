Breaking: Missing Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima Dies In Plane Crash

Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, has been confirmed dead in the military aircraft which went missing on Monday.

Naija News reported the military plane carrying the VP and nine others, including the former First Lady, Shanil Dzimbiri, failed to land on Monday morning.

The VP and the nine others were to attend the funeral of a prominent Malawian lawyer, former Attorney General and Justice Minister, Ralph Kasambala, in Mzuzu.

According to NDTV world news, Malawian President, Lazarus Chakwera, in a televised address on Tuesday, said there were no survivors when the plane carrying Chilima and nine others crashed into a forest.

He said, “The plane has been found and I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all, it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy.”

Also, the US Embassy in Lilongwe said it was working with the government to “offer all available assistance”, including using a C-12 military aircraft.

However, footage shared by search team members showed bad weather persisted on Tuesday, with foggy conditions hampering visibility.

The US embassy said, “We join President Chakwera in his prayers for the well-being of all those on board.”