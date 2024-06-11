If You Can Spend ₦17 Trillion On A Project, Then Any Amount Can Be Paid As Minimum Wage – Lamido To FG

The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has stated that the Nigeria Government is rich enough to afford any amount as the new national minimum wage.

Recall that Organised Labour, which initially demanded ₦494,000, later reduced its demand to ₦250,000, while the government offered ₦62,000.

Amid the ongoing negotiations, state governors had declared that they couldn’t pay the ₦62,000 proposed by the government.

Reacting to the development on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television, Lamido argued that if the government could spend ₦17 trillion for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway without passing through the National Assembly, then it can afford to pay any amount as minimum wage.

He said, “Nigeria is very rich with resources and can overcome any problem and pay any amount we feel is responsible for Nigerians.

“If the government can embark on an N17 trillion project that is not in the budget, not advertised, not tendered for, or did not go through due process, it means that Nigeria got the money.

“How can a government execute a budget of N17 trillion without a budget or passing through the National Assembly, it means the money is there; there is money in Nigeria.

“If they can carry out such a project then they can pay any minimum wage.”