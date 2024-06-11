Abducted Catholic Priest In Kaduna Regains Freedom

The parish priest of Saint Thomas Catholic Church in Zaman Dabo, Zango Kataf LGA, Kaduna State, Reverend Father Gabriel Ukeh, has been released from captivity.

Naija News recalls that the priest was kidnapped from the Rectory of St Thomas Parish, Zaman Dabo, Zango Kataf, where he serves, on Sunday, June 9th, 2024.

The Director-General of Communications for Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Gabriel Okafor, however confirmed that the kidnapped priest was released around 9 pm on Monday.

He thanked everyone for their kind and prayerful support, recognizing the efforts made to ensure the speedy and safe release of the abducted priest.

“With gratitude to God, we announce the safe release of our brother and priest, Rev Fr Gabriel Ukeh, who was abducted from the Rectory of St Thomas Parish, Zaman Dabo, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where he shepherds on Sunday 9th June 2024.

“Fr Gabriel was happily welcomed home to his parish community at about 9pm, Monday, 10th June 2024.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the kind and prayerful support of all and sundry who worked round the clock to make this a reality.” Rev. Fr. Okafor stated.