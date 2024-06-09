Bandits Abduct Catholic Priest In Kaduna

The presiding priest of St. Thomas Parish in Zaman Dabo Community, Rev. Father Gabriel Ukeh, has been kidnapped by bandits in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The parish priest was reportedly abducted from the parish rectory in the early hours of Sunday.

This information was disclosed by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Kazah, the Vicar General (Pastoral), in a press statement obtained by PUNCH Online on Sunday.

Kazah said, “While we solicit for fervent prayers for his urgent and safe release, we equally condemn this act of incessant kidnappings for ransom of innocent and defenceless citizens of our communities, and we call upon the government to horn its security intelligence as we approach the celebration of Sallah.

“As we work with security operatives for his quick release, we wish to call on all to stay away from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure that Fr. comes back to us safe and sound.

“Through the intercessions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of Priests and Religious, may Jesus the crucified hearken to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and every other abducted person.”

The Kaduna State Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, stated that he would verify the information and provide further details upon confirmation.