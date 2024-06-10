Sanwo-Olu Becomes New Chairman Of South-West Governors Forum

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been appointed the new Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

Sanwo-Olu succeeded the late Ondo State Governor, Ogbeni Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reported that the six governors of the South-West geopolitical zone met for a crucial meeting in the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Office of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Briefing the state house correspondents after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu announced that the governors appointed him as the new Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

However, the Governor was silent on the decision regarding the ongoing minimum wage controversy between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.

The governor said they await the outcome of negotiations between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated 270 two-bedroom flats in Lagos on Thursday to reduce the state’s housing deficit.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the housing project is part of his administration’s efforts to reduce the housing deficit and provide decent accommodation for residents.

He also reiterated the government’s readiness to collaborate with the private sector to construct more affordable housing estates across the state.