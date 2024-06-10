Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 10th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1495 on Sunday 9th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1490 Selling Rate N1495

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1484 Selling Rate N1485

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts Nigeria’s inflation rate will stabilize at 14 percent in 2029, signalling a potential end to the current upward trend.

This projection brings some relief amidst worries about the escalating inflation rate, which currently stands at 33.69 percent as of April 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This figure deviates from the IMF’s earlier prediction of 24.6 percent for the same year.

According to the IMF data, the inflation rate is anticipated to gradually decrease from 23 per cent in 2025 to 16 per cent in 2026, 15.4 per cent in 2027, and finally stabilize at 14 per cent in both 2028 and 2029.

This projected stabilization is a positive development for the Nigerian economy, which has been grappling with rising inflation and interest rates.

Nigeria’s economy has faced challenges in recent times, with increasing inflation and interest rates posing significant threats to economic growth and stability.