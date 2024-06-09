Eid-El-Kabir: Sokoto Governor Authorizes Payment Of June Salary To State Workers

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has authorized the release of June salaries to state workers, starting from Monday.

Naija News understands that this decision is aimed at ensuring that state workers can observe this year’s Eid-el-Kabir with ease and comfort.

The announcement was made through a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa.

According to Bawa, the payment encompasses state civil servants, local government workers, and pensioners across the state.

The statement partly read, “The payment covers state civil servants, local governments and local government education authority.

“It also includes pensioners across the state.”

Moreover, the statement extended the governor’s greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah, wishing them a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement emphasized that since taking office, the governor has followed the practice of disbursing state workers’ salaries between the 20th and 21st of each month.

Sultan Declares June 16 As Sallah Day

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III declared Friday 7th June, 2024 as the 1st Day of Zulhijjah 1445 A.H.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto.

The Sultan declared Friday June 7th 2024, as the First Day of Zulhijjah 1445AH and Sunday, June 16th which will be equivalent to the 10th of Zulhijjah will be marked as this Year’s Eid-El-Kabir.