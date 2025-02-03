Insecurity: Gov Aliyu Begs Security Chiefs To End Banditry In Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has urged the newly appointed heads of security agencies assigned to the state to take all necessary measures to eradicate banditry.

Naija News reports that during a courtesy visit at Government House, Governor Aliyu expressed optimism about the significant progress being made in the battle against banditry and emphasized the expectation for these new leaders to contribute their utmost efforts.

He encouraged them to follow the example set by their predecessors in demonstrating dedication, diligence, and selfless service in the pursuit of security for the state.

The governor characterized the citizens of Sokoto State as peaceful and law-abiding, calling on the newly appointed security heads to foster a spirit of collaboration with the community to meet the established objectives.

He said: “Our people are hospitable and accommodating to all manner of people coming to serve them or live with them.’’

The governor assured the new security heads of his administration’s support to them in order to discharge their duties effectively for the overall development of the state.

“Despite the issue of banditry that has been rocking the state in more than one decade; the people of the state still uphold the peace that Sokoto State is known for,” Aliyu remarked.

He commended the efforts of the security agencies in ensuring the safety of the state for all citizens and urged for their continued support.

The newly appointed heads of the security agencies include Brigadier-General A J Mohammed, the new Garrison Commander of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto; Group Captain U S Maibuhu, Commander of the 119 Composite; and Lawal Idris, Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service Sokoto.

Additionally, the list includes Usman Ishaq Alfadarai, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Ali Usman, State Coordinator of the Defence Intelligence Agency; and Yusuf Musa Bage, State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

In their individual statements, the security leaders expressed their appreciation for Governor Aliyu’s initiatives in tackling various security issues within the state, as well as the ongoing developmental projects being implemented throughout the region.

They pledged their dedication to supporting the state government in its efforts to maintain safety and security.