Atiku Ran To Tinubu For Support When He Was Harassed, Chased Out Of PDP – VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ran to President Bola Tinubu for help when he was chased out of his party.

Shettima noted that Tinubu has always been a great supporter of northerners in their quest for political attainment.

He stated this on Thursday, during his speech at the 3rd Expanded National MSMES Clinics, Ekiti 2024, held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The vice president insisted that his principal has shown profound commitment to improving the quality of governance in the nation.

Shettima asserted that Tinubu has sacrificed his resources to ensure democracy and goodwill in the country.

According to him, “The road that led us to Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu did not happen by chance. This is a man who has shown profound commitment to improving the quality of governance in this nation. He has shown the zeal, the passion, the knowledge and the capacity. We are among the pacesetters of leaders who went about canvassing support for Asiwaju.

“When many of his contemporaries were struggling to have a seat at the dinner table in Abuja, he was sacrificing his resources and goodwill energy towards the enthronement of democracy in this country.

“He has been a very veritable sanctuary for victims of political witchhunts. When Atiku Abubakar was harassed, intimidated, dehumanised and chased out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it was the Bourdilion he ran to for support and it was in Bourdilion that he got the needed support and he contested for the presidency of this country.

“Four years later, the same Asiwaju supported another Nigerian, to contest for the presidency of this nation, he is the current National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.”

Speaking on the issue of the MSME, the Vice President said: “This expanded clinic has brought together the regulators in the sector alongside business owners and investors from various business classes across the length and breadth of this nation. And we are honoured to be joined by government partners and agencies such as SMEDAN, NEXIM, ITF, NAFDAC and others.”