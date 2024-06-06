‘I Have Over ₦100 Million With Heritage Bank’ – Mercy Eke Cries Out

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ edition, Mercy Eke, has cried out following the shutdown of a Nigerian commercial institution, Heritage Bank.

Naija News recalls that Heritage Bank’s operating license was revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as announced in a statement released on Monday, June 3, by Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali.

As a follow-up on the licence revocation, the CBN appointed the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC) as the liquidator of the failed bank.

The NDIC subsequently announced that depositors of Heritage Bank who have alternate accounts within the industry will be paid up to the insured amount of ₦5 million per depositor using their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to locate their alternate account.

The NDIC added that depositors with funds in excess of ₦5 million will be paid liquidation dividends upon realization of the bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed to the bank.

In a post via her X handle, Mercy Eke lamented the situation, stating that she had over N100 million with the bank and that it was saddening that only N5 million would be paid to customers.

When a fan questioned why she opened an account with Heritage Bank, the reality TV star stated that it was a requirement during her set in the BBNaija show because that was where the sponsors would pay in their cash awards.