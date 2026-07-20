‘Love Can Never Make Me Cook For A Man’ – Mercy Eke

Winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘PepperDem’ edition, Mercy Eke, has shared a controversial opinion about love, relationships, and domestic chores.

Naija News reports that Mercy Eke, speaking in a recent episode of the Toke Moments podcast, hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, said she can’t marry or date a man who wants her to cook for him regularly.

The reality star emphasised that she can only cook for her man once in a while when she is “in the mood.”

According to Mercy, love can never make her cook for a man daily, adding that she is not the kind of woman who engages in such domestic chores.

She said, “I can’t marry or date a man who wants me to cook for him regularly. I only cook once in a while when I am in the mood. If you want fresh food every day, hire a chef.

“It can’t be me. Love can never make me cook for a man every day. I’m not the woman for that kind of man. There are other women out there who will gladly do that, which is fine.

“That is why it’s important to marry ‘who has what you are looking for’.

“So, if you marry me and you are thinking you don’t eat overnight food, it’s not me. I can’t cook every day.”