‘I Regret Going To Big Brother Naija Despite The Benefits’ – Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija winner cum Nollywood actress, Mercy Eke, has expressed regret for participating in the reality show, despite loving the benefits.

Naija News reports that Mercy, speaking during a recent episode of Toke Moments with media personality, Toke Makinwa, said returning to a normal life after the reality show was difficult because of the challenges that came with fame.

According to the reality TV star, while the opportunities and benefits that came with the show have been rewarding, the constant public scrutiny has made the experience overwhelming.

While speaking about her love experience and inability to find a life partner after the show, Mercy said, “I regret going to Big Brother even though I love the benefits that come from it. I dey fall in love like mumu, now I said to myself that I want to marry, I want to marry, but it’s not easy.

“I have dated guys that I have given a lot of money to, not one not two, because they don’t have.”

The BBNaija star noted that she eventually left Nigeria to start over abroad, where she had to work and adjust to a different lifestyle.

Mercy Eke also reflected on the downside of being in the spotlight, saying many people project their frustrations onto public figures because they wish they had the same life and visibility.

She added, “A lot of people are living through you… I feel like that’s where the anger comes from because they wish to be you they now channel the anger that they should have taken to God to you”