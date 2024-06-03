RCCG Suspends Pastor Whose Wife Threw Lavish Party After Wigwe’s Death

The City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos has suspended Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

Naija News learnt that the suspension was prompted by the extravagant birthday party of Pastor Iluyomade’s wife, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, barely a week after the tragic death of former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and their first son in a helicopter crash.

According to a source who spoke with The Nation, Iluyomade, who serves as the head of the Apapa Family of the RCCG, was suspended over the weekend for a three-month period by the church’s Governing Council.

A top pastor in the church said a panel has also been set up to investigate some of the allegations against him and the parish.

Following Iluyomade’s suspension, Pastor Charles Kpandei from RCCG Resurrection Parish, Region 11, assumed leadership at the City of David starting Sunday, June 2nd.

The sources said: “Those in the City of David had been expecting Pastor Kpandei. Some top RCCG officials had to meet with some top people in the parish and confided in them that Pastor Idowu would have to be removed from the parish.

“They needed to get the confidence of these top people because of the great influence of Pastor Iluyomade in the parish. The RCCG was not sure of the outcome of its move, so it had to be discreet. He may not be returned to the parish after the suspension.

“We have just three months to the convention. It may be a way of taking him away from the place permanently. He has spent many years in that parish. He needed to be moved.

“It was not Pastor Adeboye that suspended him. The governing council decided to suspend him. I think it’s a decision in the right direction. Though some believe it is coming late. They needed to investigate some of the things people were saying against him and the church.”

Pastor Iluyomade, also known as PID, faced scrutiny after his wife’s 60th birthday celebration, which occurred shortly after the death of Herbert Wigwe, a significant benefactor to the church, leading many to question the timing and sensitivity of the event.