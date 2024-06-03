FG Gives Update On Implementation Of Oronsaye Report

The federal government has disclosed that the implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report on civil service reforms has not been abandoned.

Speaking on the report, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, assured that work is in progress regarding the implementation of the report.

He added that once the committee, saddled with the responsibility of the report, completes its assignment, it will present its recommendations to the government.

“There is a progress on it. You recall it (the report) was handed to a special committee to review. That committee is still working on it. Once it is ready, it will be presented to the government,” Idris told Sunday Punch.

Also, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the committee, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, was working within the 12-week deadline given to it and the period had not lapsed.

“It is still in progress. I believe you are aware that Akume’s committee was directed by the president to look into the report. They have not reported back to the FEC.

“The Federal Government has not put it on hold. It is something that is still on the table. Let us just wait for the Akume panel to finish working on the report,” Onanuga said.

Naija News reports that the Oronsaye report aims at reducing the cost of governance through merging, scrapping and relocating departments and agencies within the government.