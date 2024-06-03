Banks Get Instruction On Minimum Wage Strike Declared By NLC And TUC

Bankers and banks across the country have been directed to comply with the strike order issued by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The directive was issued in a statement signed by the general secretary of National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), Muhammed Ishivaku Sheikh.

Sheikh stressed in the statement that the strike is to compel the federal government to agree on a new national minimum wage and subsequently pass it into law, as well as reverse the hike in the electricity tariff.

NUBIFIE therefore demanded total compliance with the strike which commenced on Monday, 3rd June, 2024.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all NUBIFIE Organs that Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as directed all its affiliates to commence an indefinite strike beginning from Monday the 3rd day of June, 2024. The import of the strike is to compel the Federal Government to

“1. Agree on a new national minimum wage and subsequently pass it into law before the end of this month as they were notified. 2. Reverse the hike in electricity tariff without consulting the stakeholders as required by the law to N225/kwh back to N66/kwh 3. Stop the apartheid categorisation of Nigerian electricity into Bands. “In total compliance with the directives from the Nigeria Labour Congress, you are hereby directed to mobilize for effective participation in your respective Zonal Councils/Domestic Committee. Ensure total compliance!”

However, some bank branches did not comply with the directive, as workers were seen stationed at their duty posts attending to customers.

Meanwhile, it was reported that members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) reportedly stormed a branch of Polaris Bank in Lagos on Monday, disrupting the day’s transactions.

Naija News learnt that customers were stopped from patronizing the bank as the union members enforced the strike action declared earlier by Labour.