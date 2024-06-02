Family Debunks Rumors Of Senator Abu Ibrahim’s Death

The family of Senator Abu Ibrahim, a respected former lawmaker representing Katsina South Senatorial District, has officially refuted rumours circulating about his alleged death.

His family has declared the rumours, which began to spread on Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2024, false.

In a statement issued by his son, Muhammad Abu Ibrahim, who serves as the ES/CEO of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), it was confirmed that Senator Abu Ibrahim is very much alive and in good health.

The family expressed their gratitude towards friends, associates, and well-wishers who showed concern and reached out during this time of misinformation.

“Our father, Senator Abu Ibrahim, is alive and well,” Muhammad stated, aiming to put an end to the unfounded speculations.

“We appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers from everyone and pray for Allah’s mercy upon us all when our time comes,” he added.

Senator Abu Ibrahim, a veteran political figure, first took office in April 2003, elected on the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform.

Known for his involvement in political activities, he was expelled from the ANPP in 2006 along with former President Muhammadu Buhari due to allegations of anti-party activities.

However, he continued to play a significant role in Nigerian politics, participating in the merger negotiations that led to the formation of the All Progressive Congress (APC), under which he was re-elected in 2015.