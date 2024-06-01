Why I Can Have S*x On First Date – Nollywood Actress, Moet Abebe

Nigerian media personality cum actress, Moet Abebe, has disclosed her openness to engaging in sex on the first date.

In the latest episode of the ‘Bahd And Boujee’ podcast, co-hosted by her and reality star Tolanibaj, she admitted to having done it before without any regrets.

Tolanibaj asked: “Would you have sex on a first date?”

Moet replied: “Yes, why not? I have done it before. To be honest, I have no regrets. I don’t regret anything in my life. If I want you, I want you. And I’m also shameless.”

The actress also said she dislikes it when her friends suspect her of snatching their partners.

“I hate when women who are close to me think I want to take their man,” she said.

Tolanibaj suggested, “It’s because you are endowed. I can understand why they are insecure. Your backside is intimidating. But that is because they are also not sure of themselves.”

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija reality star Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, has shared a private detail about herself.

The reality TV star took to her Snapchat page recently to claim that she is still a virgin at age 28.

Sharing a drink on her Snap, she wrote: “This drink is still a virgin like me.”

