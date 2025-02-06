One Of The Best Choices I Have Ever Made In Life Was Relocating To Nigeria – Tolanibaj

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TolaniBaj has stated that one of the best decisions she ever made was relocating to Nigeria from abroad.

Speaking via her X account, the reality TV star stated that her unexpected move six years ago was a live changing experience for her.

Although the decision to relocate wasn’t entirely planned, TolaniBaj said she has no regrets.

She expressed gratitude for the timing of her move and noted that taking the risk has led to six interesting years, leaving her happier than ever.

“Honestly, one of the best choices I ever made in life was relocating to Nigeria. I’m grateful to God for the timing of my move.

“The thought of moving didn’t make complete sense to me at time but it just felt right & I took the risk. It’s been six interesting years and I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Tolani Baj has opened up on the reason she admires popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

The reality TV star said she loves Bob because he chooses the gender he wants to play at any point in time.

She stated this in the teaser of the upcoming episode of the Bahd and Boujee Podcast, co-hosted by her and actress Moet Abebe.

“This is why I love Bobrisky, right? Bobrisky wakes up and plays a character; he, she, baby, whatever pronoun he likes,” she said.