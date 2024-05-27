Lawyer Discloses Sickness That May Kill Binance Executive, Gambaryan In Kuje Correctional Centre

The law firm, Aluko & Oyebode, representing Binance Holdings Limited, has warned that the cryptocurrency firm’s executive on trial with the company in Nigeria, Tigran Gambaryan, may die in Kuje Correctional Centre.

The law firm expressed this concern in a letter addressed to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court (FHC) and signed by Partner C.J. Caleb.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the letter, dated and filed on May 23 and seen on Sunday, was titled: “Re: Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/128/2024 – Application for the Provision of Medical Treatment to Mr. Tigran Gambrayan at Nizamiye Hospital.”

Caleb stated that Gambaryan, the Head of Financial Crimes Compliance for the cryptocurrency platform, collapsed in prison on Wednesday (May 22) and received “Intravenous (IV) treatment for malaria” from the medical staff.

Advertisement

Naija News recalls that the detained executive of Binance, Gambaryan, slumped in court due to alleged ill health. This incident occurred shortly after Justice Emeka Nwite called the matter for trial continuation.

Consequently, the lawyer raised concerns over Gambaryan’s prolonged remand in the correctional facility, citing fears for his life and his allegedly deteriorating health.

“We continue to act as counsel to Mr. Tigran Gambaryan, the 2nd defendant in the captioned suit pending before the Honourable Justice E. Nwite sitting at Court 9 of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Advertisement

“Please be informed that the 2nd defendant, who is an American citizen and remanded at the Kuje Medium Correctional Facility is very ill and requires comprehensive medical attention at the best available hospital within the jurisdiction of this honourable court.

“The applicant broke down yesterday and the medical facility gave him Intravenous (IV) treatment for malaria.

“The Consul Officer at the United States Consul Office in Abuja, emphasised the need for the applicant to receive comprehensive treatment because malaria is a severe disease for American citizens which can result in death because they do not have the immunity that ordinary Nigerians have against the disease,” he said in the letter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caleb mentioned that the defendant also suffered from a throat infection, adding that “the Kuje Medium Correctional Facility is currently undergoing renovation.”

He stated that, given these circumstances, they humbly request that the applicant be transferred to Nizayime Hospital in Abuja to receive a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment to preserve his life.