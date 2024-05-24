Court Okays Private Hospital Treatment For Detained Binance Executive After Collapse

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the treatment of the detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, at a private hospital.

Naija News reports that the judge, Justice Emeka Nwite directed the correctional centre to take him for treatment “at Nizayime Hospital or any other hospital within the jurisdiction which the Correctional Service Centre deems fit, provided the Correctional Service Authority shall provide adequate security for the 2nd defendant within the period the 2nd defendant stays in the hospital.”

The proceeding took a dramatic turn when Gambaryan collapsed in court. Shortly after the matter was called by the court registrar for the continuation of trial, the defendant did not step forward into the dock.

Instead, he remained seated at the back as usual. The trial judge, Justice Nwite, curious about Gambaryan’s whereabouts, inquired where the 2nd defendant was.

Advertisement

One of the lawyers in the defence team, who sat beside Gambaryan assisted him by the side while leading him by the hand towards the dock. As they walked slowly to the dock, Gambaryan slumped, and the lawyer assisted him to sit in the front row seat.

His lawyer, Mark Mordi (SAN), informed the court that Gambaryan “has been indisposed and a written application letter has been filed to notify the court of this.”

Throughout the proceeding, Gambaryan rested on the arm of the chair where he sat.

Advertisement

Mordi further told the court that his client was suffering from a deteriorating health condition that required prompt medical attention.

He moved a motion seeking an order for the correctional centre to allow Gambaryan to be treated in Nizayime Hospital in Abuja.

The EFCC’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, did not object to Gambaryan being taken to a hospital for treatment, noting that the company would pay for the treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He emphasized that Gambaryan was worth more to them alive, stating that only a person who is living can stand trial.

Iheanacho also requested a medical report of the examination conducted on Gambaryan by the prison authority and insisted that the court should allow the correctional centre to take him to any hospital that could provide adequate care and security.

After listening to Iheanacho, Mordi rephrased his request and appealed to the court to make an order allowing his client to be treated in Nizayime Hospital or any other hospital deemed fit by the correctional centre.

Justice Nwite, after considering both parties’ arguments, granted Mordi’s request.

He ordered the management of the Nigerian Correctional Service to take Gambaryan to Nizayime Hospital for treatment and ensure his security during the hospital stay.

The judge also mandated the correctional service authority to issue and deliver Gambaryan’s medical report, based on the examination conducted a fortnight ago, to both the prosecution and the defendant’s counsel.

Naija News had earlier reported that on May 22, Gambaryan was absent for his arraignment on tax evasion charges filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service against him, his colleague Nadeem Anjarwalla (currently on the run), and their crypto-exchange firm, Binance Holdings Limited.

His absence stalled the arraignment. At the last sitting, Justice Nwite dismissed Gambaryan’s bail application, citing the EFCC’s assertion that he posed a flight risk similar to Anjarwalla.

Gambaryan, Anjarwalla, and Binance Holdings Limited face money laundering and terrorism financing charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.