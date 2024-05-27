Big Relief For Arsenal And Others As Pep Guardiola Is Reportedly Set To Exit Manchester City

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave the Premier League giants after next season.

Pep Guardiola has been in charge of Manchester City for 8 years and has made the club one of the most feared sides in the world.

Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal, who have had to serve as second fiddles to Manchester City in the last seven years due to the tactical prowess of Pep Guardiola, will be excited to hear that the Spanish tactician is on his way out.

Note that Pep Guardiola, who signed his first contract with Manchester City in 2016, has just 12 months left on his current contract with the side. He is reportedly not interested in extending his stay at the club beyond the 2024-2025 season.

Recall that Guardiola has won virtually everything in club football in his eight years at the Etihad Stadium including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one Super Cup.

A report by the Daily Mail claimed that Manchester City would allow Pep Guardiola who has won 15 major titles at the club to make the final decision on his future. They however want the Spanish tactician to extend his stay at the club.

If Manchester City fail to convince Guardiola to stay at the club beyond next season, the Spanish giants will consider Girona’s Michel.

Other football managers that are said to be on City’s radar are Germany national team coach, Julian Nagelsmann, Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, and former Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi.