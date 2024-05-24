Sanusi Leads Jumaat Prayer In Kano As Update On When He Would Return To Palace Emerges

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Friday, led the Juma’at prayer at the Government House, Kano.

Naija News reports the traditional ruler led the prayers shortly after he was officially restored as the Emir of Kano by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Speaking after the prayers, Gov Yusuf said the Emir would return to his lodge with members of his emirate council to continue with the business of the emirate council.

He added that an announcement shall be made on when Sanusi will return to the Palace.

“An announcement shall be made later as to when he will move to the palace,” the governor said.

Yusuf charged the emir, an Islamic scholar, to use his wisdom to unite all the Islamic sects in the state.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and members of the House of Assembly over his reinstatement and for saving the history of Kano state and Nigeria at large.

Naija News reports that Sanusi while speaking shortly after receiving his reinstatement letter from Governor Yusuf at the Africa House, Kano Government House, on Friday, said his reinstatement is a testament that no man can take what God has given.

According to Sanusi, God has preordained time and cause for everything and everyone, adding he gives leadership to whosoever he wants.