It’s The Law That Is Holding Nnamdi Kanu, I Don’t Know Him – Justice Minister, Fagbemi

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), has declared that the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is being held according to the rule of law.

Fagbemi added that he does not know the IPOB leader.

He made the submission while speaking on the second day of the ministerial updates in commemoration of the one year in office of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking further, the Minister submitted that Kanu’s case and that of Omoyele Sowore are not the same.

Asked why the likes of Sowore and Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho were released while Kanu remains in the custody of the Department of State Services, the Minister said, “Nnamdi Kanu and Sowore’s case are not the same. If I see Sowore, I don’t know him, if I see Nnamdi Kanu, I don’t know him.

“So, Nnamdi Kanu is being held under the rule of law and the court.

“Let’s wait for the decision of the court. No one will be held outside the laws of the country.”

DSS Flouted Court Order, Stopped Nnamdi Kanu From Meeting With Lawyers In ‘Secret Room’ – Aloy Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, the lead Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has claimed that the Department of State Services (DSS) stopped his client from meeting with his lawyers in a secret room.

Ejimakor insisted that the DSS flouted a court order by Justice Binta Nyako-led Abuja Federal High Court.