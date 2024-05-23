Zamfara State Govt Announces New Minimum Wage For Workers

The Zamfara State government has announced that ₦30,000 will be the new minimum wage for workers in the state instead of ₦7,000.

The state governor, Dauda Lawal, who made the announcement yesterday, added that the ₦30,000 minimum wage for civil servants in the state will begin in June.

The Governor revealed this during a meeting with the leadership of the Zamfara State chapter of the Labour Union in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement from the spokesperson of the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the implementation of the minimum wage demonstrates the state government’s commitment to improving the well-being of employees.

He said, “The Zamfara State government will start paying a minimum wage of N30,000 instead of N7,000 effective June this year.”

FG Offers New Minimum Wage After Labour Proposed ₦500,000

The federal government on Wednesday, made a fresh offer to organized labour regarding the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Naija News understands the government increased its offer from ₦54,000 to ₦57,000 in the ongoing discussions by the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Federal Government team at the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage meeting held in Abuja, took a break to consult and deliberate on a new offer to make after Organised Labour shifted ground in the negotiation.

This occurred after the Organised Labour at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage meeting, reduced its demand from ₦615,000 to ₦500,000.