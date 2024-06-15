Minimum Wage : Senate Deny Plan To Seize States, LGs Funds

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, has categorically denied recent speculations suggesting that the National Assembly’s Upper Chamber is considering a clause to seize funds from states and local councils in the forthcoming New Minimum Wage Bill proposed by the Executive.

The controversy began after a report by a national daily, claimed that federal lawmakers were contemplating the inclusion of a controversial clause that would allow for the seizure of funds when the bill is introduced in the Senate.

This report has since sparked widespread discussions and concerns among stakeholders.

In response to these claims, Yemi Adaramodu issued a formal statement from Abuja on Saturday, dismissing the allegations as entirely unfounded.

Adaramodu said, “Mr. President in his national broadcast on Democracy Day only informed Nigerians that he would soon send the New Minimum Wage Bill to us.

“No one among us, not even the Senate President, knows the content of the Bill. How can we take a position on a document that we haven’t even sighted?

“During my interface with some journalists, who approached me for an interview as part of activities to mark the one year anniversary of the 10th National Assembly, I did not at any point, state that the allocations belonging to States and Local Governments will be seized.

“Nigeria is a federation, with sub-national governments that are autonomous. The misleading headline by The Punch Newspaper that allocations belonging to States and local councils will be seized is false and should be disregarded.

“We are still awaiting the Executive Bill and once we have it, it will go through all Legislative stages and once this is done and it receives Presidential assent, it becomes law. And it is law that can specify sanction, not the National Assembly.

“My interview was well reported today in the national dailies. It was not exclusive to The Punch. Other newspapers reflected adequately what I said. Why did Punch choose to misrepresent me?”