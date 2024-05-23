Ododo vs Ajaka: Tribunal Picks Date To Deliver Ruling On Kogi Governorship Election

The Kogi State governorship election tribunal, sitting in Abuja, has disclosed that it would deliver its final ruling on the dispute regarding the outcome of the polls on Monday, May 27.

The three-man tribunal, headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, made this known on Thursday in a communication sent to the parties involved in the suit.

Naija News reports the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka, are challenging the victory of Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023 election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the results declared by INEC, Ododo polled 446,237 votes to defeat Ajaka, who came second with 259,052 votes, and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 46,362 votes.

However, not satisfied with the result, the SDP and Ajaka, approached the tribunal and filed petitions to challenge the victory of Ododo.

Lawyers to the parties in the petition made their final submissions and adopted their written addresses on May 13.

In their submission, Ododo, INEC, and APC urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition by Ajaka and the SDP for lack of merit.