Guinness World Records: One-Year-Old Ghanaian Makes History As World’s Youngest Male Artist 

A Ghanaian boy, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, has secured a place in the Guinness World Records as the youngest male artist ever, achieving this milestone at the age of 1 year and 152 days.

Little Ace-Liam started showing interest in art and paintings when he was six months old and has created over twenty paintings.

He participated in his first group exhibition, The Soundout Premium Exhibition, which was hosted at the Museum of Science and Technology in Ghana.

Nine of the 10 artworks he displayed at the exhibition and put up for sale were sold during the event.

Advertisement

“At the age of one year and 152 days old, little Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah from Ghana is the world’s youngest artist,” GWR said on Wednesday.

According to GWR, Ace-Liam adores the sensation of paint on his hands, the vibrant colors, and the opportunity to convey himself through painting.

Discussing her son’s remarkable talent at such a young age, Chantelle, who is also an artist, revealed that she noticed Ace-Liam’s passion for painting when he was just six months old.

Advertisement

“While learning to crawl, I spread out a piece of unstretched canvas on the floor and dropped some paint on it as a way to keep him busy while I worked on a commission painting,” Chantelle explained.

“He […] ended up spreading the paint all over the canvas, and in the process he created his first masterpiece titled The crawl.

“It was clear that he found a lot of joy in it,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ace-Liam has since received considerable attention from national and international media sources and gained recognition from the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.