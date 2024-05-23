Anambra Govt Sets Up New Minimum Wage, Contributory Pension Committees

The Anambra State Government has set up committees on new minimum wage, contributory pension, and other issues raised by organized organised labour in the state.

The Anambra NLC Chairman, Humphrey Nwafor, stated this in a chat with reporters after a meeting between government officials and labour leaders on Wednesday in Akwa, the state capital.

On May 15, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC) issued a seven-day strike notice to Governor Charles Soludo over his refusal to fully implement the 2019 minimum wage policy.

The labour bodies also faulted the Charles Soludo-led administration for the “inefficient running of the state’s contributory pension scheme and the non-constitution of civil and judiciary service commissions,” among others.

Speaking after the meeting, Nwafor said the governor had suspended the contributory pension scheme and also constituted another committee on the minimum wage.

Nwafor said Soludo has set up a committee to investigate money deductions in the pension scheme, noting that the panel will submit its report after eight weeks.

The NCL chairman added that issues surrounding Ndị Olu Microfinance bank are already being addressed by a committee set up by the state government.

He said Soludo would soon announce the composition of the membership of the civil service and judicial service commissions and also approved that a plot of land be designated to build the labour union’s secretariat.

On his part, the state Chairman of the Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC), Chris Ogbonna, also confirmed that the governor has set up committees to resolve the issues raised by the unions.