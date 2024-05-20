Two Beheaded, 7 Kidnapped As Suspected Thug Invade Ebonyi Community

In a horrific incident on Sunday, thugs unleashed violence in Ikachi village, Akparata area of Effium, within Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, resulting in two fatalities and significant destruction.

According to reports, the attackers beheaded two individuals and kidnapped seven others while also torching five houses.

Naija News reports that the President-General of the Effium Community, Dr. James Agena, issued a statement in Abakaliki, revealing the grim details of the attack.

He indicated that the assailants, believed to be Ezza warriors, targeted the village at about 3 AM, also causing injuries to twelve people from gunshot wounds.

The victims of the fatal attack were identified as Obinna Aje, 19, and Ogenyi Abowu, 78.

This recent violence follows another distressing episode last Sunday, where Mrs. Cecelia Omah was similarly killed and beheaded by alleged Ezza warriors in Effium urban.

Dr. Agena urgently called for the intervention of the Ebonyi State government and security agencies, demanding the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for what he termed a genocidal act against the peace-loving people of Effium.

He highlighted that this attack occurred just ahead of a May 21 peace committee meeting, which was intended to address ongoing conflicts between two warring factions in the area.

The statement read, “I write to put you on notice that this morning at 3 am (alleged) Ezza warriors attacked Ikachi village in Akparata area of Effium resulting in the killing and beheading of two men, seven Effium natives were abducted (five women and two men), a total of 12 people sustained gunshot wounds while five houses were burnt down.

“The deceased are Obinna Aje, 19 years and Ogenyi Abowu, 78 years.

“This latest attack is in addition to (alleged), Ezza warriors attack on Effium urban last Sunday, May 12, 2024, where one Mrs. Cecelia Omah was killed and her head severed.

“This is an attack too many on the peace-loving people of Effium. I call on the government of Ebonyi State and the security agencies to promptly arrest and prosecute all those involved in the genocidal act.

“This is equally coming on the heels of an invitation by the new peace committee on May 21, 2024, for the reading of the government White Paper on Effium crisis to the two warring factions.”

The local police, represented by spokesperson Ukandu Joshua, confirmed the tragic events and stated that an investigation has been launched.

The Effium area has been plagued by violent disputes since 2021, leading to numerous deaths, the displacement of many residents, and extensive property damage running into billions of naira.