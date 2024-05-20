‘It’s Illegality, An Act Of Terrorism’ – Nnamdi Kanu Challenges Court’s Continues Trial [Video]

The head of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has challenged the legality of his trial, asserting it as unjust.

Naija News earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja rejected the plea made by the embattled leader of the Biafra nation agitators, Nnamdi Kanu, to have his bail reinstated and be released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The leading judge, Justice Binta Nyako, stated that she had previously dismissed a similar request from Kanu due to its lack of merit.

Speaking on Monday after the bail application hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Kanu insisted that no Nigerian court is empowered to prosecute him.

Advertisement

Kanu cited the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, asserting that according to Nigerian law, he cannot be tried within the country, deeming any attempt to do so as an act of terrorism, as stipulated in Section 2, Subsection 3F of the Act.

He emphasized that violating international treaties, such as the one preventing his trial, is unlawful, refuting claims of bail violation and highlighting the invasion of his home as justification for his actions.

Kanu said, “Terrorism Prohibition and Prevention Act said I cannot be tried in Nigeria. That is the law of Nigeria. I can never be tried in any court of law in Nigeria. That is what the law says.

Advertisement

“Anyone standing in trial or coming to try me is a terrorist. That is what the law says, not me. Section 2, Subsection 3F of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, that is what it says.

“Any court continuing to try me is committing an act of terrorism.

“You cannot violate a treaty that Nigeria entered into. You entered my house and then came to try me, that is not done anywhere in the world so you must be aware that that is where there are all these ridiculous delays that is what the Supreme Court says, I did not jump bail, my home was invaded they came to kill me and I survived.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They came to Kenya to kidnap me, brought me back to this country, and sought to try me, which the law says cannot happen.

“You cannot violate a treaty that was entered into and then hope to stand on that illegality to conduct a trial.

“It is not done anywhere in the world, and nobody has. There’s no exception, no exception whatsoever. That’s what the law says in Section 12.”

See Video Below: