After 10 Years, Army Rescues Over 300 Civilians From Boko-Haram Captivity In Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army’s intervention has resulted in the rescue of 386 individuals, mostly women and children, from the Sambisa forest, a decade after their abduction.

The acting GOC 7 Division, Brig. Gen. AGL Haruna, disclosed this while addressing reporters on the outskirts of Sambisa forest in Konduga LGA, following the return of the troops who carried out the 10-day operation.

Haruna explained that the operation, dubbed “Operation Desert Sanity III,” aimed to eliminate all categories of terrorists from the Sambisa forest and offer those willing to surrender a chance to do so.

Haruna said, “Our effort is to ensure that we clear remnants of terrorists in the Sambisa and give those willing to surrender the opportunity to surrender.

“With this operation, we envisage many of them will surrender as they have started.

“We also rescued some civilians; as of yesterday, we rescued 386, and I am sure the number will increase by today.”

Addressing the troops, the GOC praised their conduct and professionalism throughout the operation and encouraged them to uphold their high standards.

Several of the rescued individuals who spoke mentioned that they had been held captive for the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Haruna Ibrahim, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, commended the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) for organizing a lecture on combating drug abuse among youths in barracks.

The Brigadier General highlighted the severity of drug addiction, linking it to societal degradation and crime, including its role in fueling the Boko Haram crisis.

He delivered this message during the International Day of the Boy–Child event at the NAOWA Secretariat Hall in Maiduguri.