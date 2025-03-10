75 Hostages Freed As Nigerian Army Raid Boko Haram Stronghold In Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army has rescued 75 civilian captives from the den of Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists’ in Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai Joint Taskforce North-East, Maj. Gen Waidi Shuaibu, made the disclosure on Monday while addressing journalists.

He handed over the 75 rescued captives comprising 7 adult males, 34 women, and 34 children at Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri.

Represented by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Brig. Gen Anthony Okpodu, the Theatre Commander, Maj Gen Shuaibu, said the operation significantly degraded enemy capabilities by neutralising insurgents, destroying command and logistics bases, makeshift shelters, weapon caches, and IED-making materials, thereby disrupting their life-supporting structures.

He said, “As part of our ongoing clearance efforts, troops from the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and 199 Special Forces Battalion recently conducted successful offensive operations under Operation Desert Sanity 1V in the Sambisa Forest.

“Key terrorist enclaves in Ukuba, Njimia, Sabil Huda, Garin Falluja, and Gobara were cleared, leading to the rescue of 75 civilians, including seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children. The operation significantly degraded enemy capabilities by neutralizing insurgents, destroying command and logistics bases, makeshift shelters, weapon caches, and IED-making materials, thereby disrupting their life-supporting structures.”

Gen. Okpodu said the day’s handover ceremony highlights the collective efforts of OPHK, the Borno State government, and key stakeholders in stabilising the North-East and ensuring the safety and well-being of civilians affected by the insurgency.