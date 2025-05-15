Nigerian Military Raid Terrorist Hideout In Sambisa Forest, Recover Weapons

Troops of the Nigerian Military on Thursday, 15th May, overran terrorist hideouts in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army, a joint operation between troops of Operation Hadin Kai and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was conducted in the Sambisa Forest between 6 am and 12 pm.

The aggressive patrol and clearance operation targeted terrorist strongholds in Garin Malam Ali, Garin Glucose and Ukuba.

The troops successfully invaded the strongholds, forcing the insurgents to flee and abandon their arms and ammunition. Recovered items include various weapons and IED-making equipment. The exploitation of the Sambisa Forest is ongoing.

Recently, troops of the Nigerian Army neutralized the chief bomb maker of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Amirul Bumma.

The Boko Haram bomb expert was killed alongside nine high-profile insurgents during a fierce battle with Nigerian troops in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

Naija News understands the encounter took place in Bama Local Government Area during a clearance operation under Operation Desert Sanity 4.

Counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who made the information known to our correspondent on Wednesday, said troops of the Nigerian Army’s 21 Armoured Brigade, 199 Special Forces, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and hybrid forces launched the offensive based on intelligence that insurgents were regrouping in a well-fortified enclave between Sabil Huda and Njimiya, near Alai Dala Stand.