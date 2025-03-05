Nigerian Army Kills Boko Haram Chief Bomb Maker, Others In Sambisa Forest

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized the chief bomb maker of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Amirul Bumma.

The Boko Haram bomb expert was killed alongside nine high-profile insurgents during a fierce battle with Nigerian troops in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

Naija News understands the encounter took place in Bama Local Government Area during a clearance operation under Operation Desert Sanity 4.

Counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama who made the information known to our correspondent on Wednesday, said troops of the Nigerian Army’s 21 Armoured Brigade, 199 Special Forces, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and hybrid forces launched the offensive based on intelligence that insurgents were regrouping in a well-fortified enclave between Sabil Huda and Njimiya, near Alai Dala Stand.

According to him, the insurgents, caught off guard, attempted to resist but were overpowered by the troops’ superior firepower.

In the aftermath of the battle, it was observed that the terrorists had brought hospital beds to the battlefield, intending to evacuate their casualties, an indication of the devastating blow they suffered.

A battlefield damage assessment revealed that apart from Bumma, several high-profile Boko Haram figures, including Bakura Ghana, Awari, Malam Kalli, Malam Usman Bula Kagoye, Ibrahim Bula Abu Asma’u, and two others yet to be identified, were killed during the encounter.

In addition to neutralizing these insurgents, troops recovered a significant cache of high-caliber ammunition.

Meanwhile, in a desperate attempt to retaliate, Boko Haram fighters planted multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the troops’ withdrawal route. However, the troops successfully detected and neutralized about ten of these explosives, preventing potential casualties.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Major General Abubakar Haruna, praised the troops for their success in the operation.

He commended their bravery and reaffirmed the military’s commitment to eradicating terrorism in the Northeast and across Nigeria.