Tottenham Coach Speaks On Making His Team Lose Against City So Arsenal Won’t Win Premier League Title

Tottenham coach, Ange Postecoglou, has rubbished claims that he prefers to intentionally set up his team to lose against Manchester City so Arsenal won’t be able to win this season’s premier league trophy.

As it stands, Arsenal are on 86 points with just one game remaining, while City are on 85 points with two games in hand.

It means if City win their final two games, they will secure an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title at the expense of Arsenal but if Tottenham defeats City in Tuesday’s game, it means the title decider will go down to the wires.

Tottenham play against City on Tuesday and part of the talk is that Tottenham fans will want their team to lose in order to deny Arsenal the chance to win the league for the first time in 20 years.

But Spurs manager, Postecoglou has debunked such insinuations during his pre-match press conference on Monday.

According to him, his team will go all out for the win against City when the two teams clash.

“People are allowed to feel the way they do but I think I’ve been really consistent and really strong in my beliefs that it’s important for this football club to get to where we want to, not look for a silver bullet,” he said.

“It’s hard work, perseverance, it’s resilience, it’s quality that will get us what we want, not to fall for any sort of false dawns or any short-term result reactions, stick to the course and thirdly, know what real success looks like.

“Real success looks like trophies. Anything else in between, bragging rights, whatever, it is absolutely meaningless to me… we’ve got a game tomorrow we want to win.”

The Tottenham boss said he understands rivalry but wanting another team to lose in such a situation is not good sportsmanship or what football is about.

“If you go by social media there’s probably 99 percent of Spurs supporters who don’t (want to win against City), if that’s your world but please don’t tell me that’s your world… we’ll need to have a counselling session if that’s your world,” he said.

“I understand rivalry — I was part of one of the biggest ones in the last couple of years in the world with Celtic and Rangers but I will never understand if somebody wants their own team to lose. That’s not what sport’s about.”