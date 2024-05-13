Guardiola Declares Tottenham Vs Manchester City Title Decider

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, May 14, would end the team’s pursuit of 4th Premier League title in a row.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Manchester City will be at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium to take on struggling coach Ange Postecoglou and his boys.

The match is City’s game in hand which gives them an edge over first-placed Arsenal. If City win the game, they will go top of the league table with two points above Arsenal.

On the other hand, if Tottenham Hotspur manage to beat Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side will remain second on the league table, a point below Arsenal with one game left for all the clubs.

Apart from points, Arsenal have superior goals difference over Manchester City who have scored fifteen goals in their last four games.

“Fifteen goals is fine, it gave us the points to be here but it doesn’t give you an extra thing for tomorrow when you start the game,” Guardiola told reporters on Monday, May 13.

“The mindset is easy, in terms of if we don’t win we are not going to win the Premier League and this is what we have to do.”

Meanwhile, coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that two of his star players, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison won’t be available to face Manchester City on Tuesday due to fitness issues.

“Not good, he [Richarlison] will miss the next two games,” Postecoglou said according to Football London.

“Nothing serious. Bissouma unfortunately picked up a knee injury so he will miss the last two games.”