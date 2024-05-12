Customs Seize Petrol Worth ₦10.8 Million Enroute To Cameroon

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in the Adamawa/Taraba command has seized 12,435 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at ₦ 10.8 million.

Naija News reports that the Comptroller in charge of the command, Bashir Garba-Bature, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Yola.

He stated that the seized items included 491 25-liter jerrycans and 8 20-liter jerrycans of petroleum. He further mentioned that the petroleum was intercepted in Mubi while en route to the Cameroon Republic.

Bature appealed to the media, sister security agencies, and patriotic citizens for their cooperation and collaboration in ending the ugly smuggling trend.

He assured that the command had deployed operatives strategically along the flashpoints to sustain the fight against smuggling.

“The command officers while on Anti-smuggling operations along the boader frontiers within two weeks had recorded (05) incidents of interception of PMS on its way to the Neigbouring Cameroon Republic.

“We attributed the successes recorded to the unwavering support and encouragement being extended to us by the current leadership of the service under our Comptroller-General, Mr Bashir Adeniyi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had reported a significant interception at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Naija News reports that between January and April this year, officers seized fake $1.2 million notes, 148 drones, and five cryptocurrency machines.