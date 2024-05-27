Petrol Pump Price Will Soon Drop – Ex-Lawmaker, Odebunmi

The former House of Representatives member for Ogo Oluwa Surulere Federal Constituency, Hon. Segun Dokun Odebunmi, has reassured Nigerians that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirits (petrol) will soon experience a significant drop.

Speaking to his constituents in Iresaadu, Surulere local government area of Oyo State, Odebunmi urged the public to maintain their trust in President Tinubu’s administration and promised imminent positive economic changes.

Addressing issues surrounding the controversial petrol subsidy, Hon. Odebunmi labelled it a fraudulent scheme that benefits neighbouring countries and selects individuals who exploit subsidy claims for undue gain.

“The volume of refined fuel that is being imported is far below what the government pays for in subsidies,” he explained, asserting that the real beneficiaries are not the Nigerian people but external entities.

With the Federal Government’s plans to rehabilitate the nation’s refineries, Odebunmi expressed confidence that fuel prices would decrease, and Nigeria could also become a net exporter of petrol.

This overhaul, he believes, will catalyze broader economic improvements and reinforce Nigeria’s energy sector.

Amid these discussions, Hon. Odebunmi took the opportunity to distribute about 1,000 bags of 25kg rice as palliatives to his constituents, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring that the people of Ogo Oluwa Surulere enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He highlighted the shortcomings in distributing federal government palliatives, which he claimed often did not reach those truly in need, prompting him to facilitate this initiative personally.

The event also saw commendations from local political figures such as Oloye Sunday Adewale, the Assistant Auditor of APC in Oyo State, and Honourable David Oladimeji Orolade, former chairman of Surulere Local Government.

They praised Odebunmi for his dedication to the welfare of his constituents.

Community members and stakeholders at the event echoed this sentiment, noting Odebunmi’s continued influence in the region.

One beneficiary remarked, “We hardly know the difference between his time in office and now because despite the fact that he is not in government, he is still using his influence to facilitate developmental projects, empower our people, and help secure jobs for some of our youths.”