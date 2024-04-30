Petrol Scarcity: NNPC Reveals When Kaduna Refinery Will Resume Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC) will resume production after the completion of renovation by the end of 2024.

The Managing Director of KRPC, Mustafa Sugungun, disclosed this on Monday during an oversight visit to the refinery by members of the Senate Adhoc Committee on Petroleum Downstream led by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Naija News reports that the refinery has been undergoing rehabilitation after being shut down for years due to lack of maintenance.

According to Sugungun, the 110,000-barrel-per-day refinery will start producing at 60 percent capacity by the end of the year, while full production will take place subsequently.

He explained that the rehabilitation work, which is presently at 40 percent, is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame.

He said, “Our rehabilitation is going on well and steadily according to the plan we have. We are planning to bring this plant to 60 percent nominal capacity by December 31st, 2024.

“Currently, we are heading towards 40 percent of rehabilitation. We remain committed to bringing back the plant at least 60 percent of our nominal capacity.

“The overall capacity of Kaduna Refinery is 110, 000 barels per day, but we are starting with only 60 percent of that. And in less than one year, we will attain the 110,000 capacity.

“So this initial plant operation is for 60 percent Nigerian crude and 50, 000 barrels of imported crude. Imported crude is mainly for lubricants and other petrochemical aspect of it.”

On his part, Senator Ubah said that the oversight visit was part of the collaborative effort of the President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to ensure that all the nation’s refineries are brought back to life, and consequently enable the country to end the importation of petroleum products.