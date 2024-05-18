No Fire Incident At Our Depot, NNPCL Clarifies

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has addressed concerns following reports of a fire at a depot in the Apapa area of Lagos.

Naija News reports that the company confirmed that the incident occurred at a neighbouring facility and not at an NNPCL-owned site.

The clarification came after the Lagos State Fire Service initially reported a fire at an NNPCL terminal.

However, NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, corrected the misinformation in a public statement.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that the fire incident at a tank farm in Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos, was at a depot belonging to HOGL Energy Ltd (Honeywell Depot), and not an NNPC Retail Ltd.’s facility as circulated by early responders,” Soneye explained.

According to Soneye, the fire was promptly extinguished and was reportedly caused by a spillage of petroleum products within the perimeter of the tank farm.

He reassured the public that the incident had been contained and emphasized that it would not impact the operations or safety protocols at NNPC’s facilities.

In light of the incident, NNPCL confirmed that their depot and other facilities in the area have resumed normal loading activities. Soneye also assured that there would be no disruption to the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country due to this event.